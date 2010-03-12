Real Time Resolution

Has anyone had successful dealings negotiation with Real Time Resolutions? 

Views: 4331

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Edwin Baloloy 52 minutes ago

bumping this thread hoping people are still getting notifications. Does anyone know what RTR will approve on junior liens?

I have one with the KITCHEN SINK: IRS, Franchise Tax Board, HOA and a private loan.

RSS

Members

© 2023   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************