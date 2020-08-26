Quicken Loans short sale - Any Advice?

I will be working with our Seller to short sale their Quicken Loan mortgage.  They are elderly and the husband is very ill.   Any advice on where to start.   Will I have to use Equator or can I deal directly with Quicken?   Thank you!

