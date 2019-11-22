POLL: Wet signatures still required?

I'd like to see if you feel that most servicers still do or don't require wet signatures.  I feel like some like BOA definitely still do, but what are you seeing out there?

Views: 19

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Brett Goldsmith on November 22, 2019 at 2:14pm

I think most still want wet signatures, but a few will accept e signatures.

RSS

Members

© 2019   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************