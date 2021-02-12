NOVAD REVERSE MORTGAGE

Hi fellow Realtors! been awhile since I have been here but boy do I need help!


I have a Celink reverse mortgage that was just transferred to Novad for servicing. For starters, If the owner is alive and not in a facility, does he have to occupy the house in order to do a short sale?

Permalink Reply by OFELIA SIERRA 1 hour ago

Hello Barbara:  On HECM, reverse mortgage it makes no difference if the homeowner is occupying the property to initiate a short sale.  According to HUD guidelines for HECM, if the property is vacant it qualifies for offer to be 95% of the FHA appraised value.  If the property is owner occupied than the sales price would have to be 100% of the FHA appraised value. 

These are the FHA guidelines for occupancy, however, I am here to tell you that not ALL servicers adhere to these guidelines.

But you can start a short sale as long as the owner owes more than the what you estimate is the value.

Good luck with Novad! I just initiated a shorts ale with them and I am keeping my figures crossed, they are not the easiest HECM servicer.

