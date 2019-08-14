NOVAD and HUD with reverse mortgage

I have a 92 year old seller who is now in the hospital. He has a reverse mortgage. I've submitted all docs to NOVAD who was to forward to HUD for approval. Initially NOVAD said it would take approximately 2 weeks to get approval. We are closing in on 4 weeks and still no response. As I stated my seller client is now in the hospital and we are getting concerned about his health. Does anyone know of a way I can get this escalated to someone other than the person who submitted the file to HUD?

Thanks in advance,

Lili Youngblood