Newrez (PHH) & Real Time Resolutions - short payoff allowed even if 1st isn't short? Current allowed contributions to Jr liens

Hi All:

I have a listing where I thought I had crossed all the T's and dotted the I's. Long story short (pun), the payoff on the 1st is significantly higher due to arrears and other fees accumulated during 2 loan modifications. 

SUMMARY:

1st Newrez (PHH) - est $425k payoff

2nd RTR - est $240k payoff

3rd Private - est 25k (verbally agreed to 12k) 

IRS - $25,0000

FTB - $3,000

HOA - $3,000

Shortfall is likely around $50k

1. Will newrez entertain a short payoff since the principal is really around $380k? Back in the 2010 era the first would only allow to be made whole 

2. Would the 1st or 2nd allow any proceeds to go to the seller? 

