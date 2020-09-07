New one....Short sale while seller remains current on loan?

Hello:

I have a new listing for a older gentleman who is legally disabled; can't cut the grass or maintain home. Needs to move to assisted living. He did a mortgage modification five years ago and they added a "promissory note" for $8,153.00 to the loan. For that reason, he owes more on the home than its worth and really has to be a short sale...Issue is, he refuses to stop paying the mortgage because he doesn't want to ruin his credit, assisted living community you need good credit.

Mortgage company is Lakeview Loan Servicing. Has anyone had any experience with doing a short sale why the seller is current?

Thanks!!