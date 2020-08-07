Need SERIOUS ADVICE

Hi everyone: I am the Transaction/Closing Coordinator for my company. I have a great older couple that is selling their house. They will need to do a Short Sale on their Mortgage. I am working with their lender, Quicken Loans on this. That alone will be difficult but I can see light at the end of the tunnel on this one.

They have another lien for a PACE RENEW loan. When title came back, this took us all by surprise. Sellers don't ever remember getting this loan. It was to repair their roof after Irma hit Florida BUT no work was ever done. That is a different battle. I need to get Contact Information so that I can see if they have a Short Sale process. What sucks here is that the lien is attached to their property taxes as non ad-valorem taxes and are paid that way once a year.

The company itself is of no help. Has anyone dealt with them before and if so, can you send me the direction of someone or department to contact about a possible Short Sale.



Thank you!

Terri Barrow.