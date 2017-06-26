Nationstar’s Fraudulent Price Validation Program (Xome.com)

Has anyone lost a property to foreclosure while participating in Nationstar’s “Price Validation Program” or after being told that there are no loss mitigation options during the 37 days prior to a foreclosure???

This is clearly a scam and i'm trying to figure out if we can put a stop to Nationstar's practice.

Thanks

Derik

Views: 333

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Brett Goldsmith on June 26, 2017 at 1:39pm

I've seen homes go to foreclosure when they don't meet investor guidelines or are too close to the sale date. Auction.com, Homesearch, and Xome; Nationstar has been utilization these online auction sites for quite some time if the investor allows for it.

Permalink Reply by Javier Forbes on July 7, 2017 at 8:03pm
I am in Miami and if there is a sale date with in 30 days the bank will not review any new loss mitigation options
Permalink Reply by Smitty on May 28, 2018 at 10:38am

The validation program is bogus.  To validate the market value, you would order a bpo or appraisal.  Our MLS prohibits any agent from advertising XOME short sales and also prohibits you from taking an under contract listing OFF MLS so it can be advertised on XOME. Check your local MLS rules.

Permalink Reply by Vantis Law Firm 44 minutes ago

Following up on this old posting --- I would love to talk to anyone who has lost a home in California while in Nationstar/Mr. Cooper's "Price Validation Program."  I think if we work together, we can actually shut down their auction platform in California.  They are acting as licensed agents without having a valid listing agreement and then taking an ILLEGAL 5% fee in the process.  Please reach out or respond to this post so we can talk about options.

Thanks

Derik

RSS

Members

© 2020   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************