Nationstar/Mr. Cooper’s Fraudulent Price Validation Program (Xome.com)

Has anyone lost a property to foreclosure while participating in Nationstar/Mr. Cooper’s “Price Validation Program” ???
This "program" clearly interferes with a licensed real estate agent's listing agreement. I believe we can put a stop to this program!
No, because the two states I work in, don't allow their MLS to advertise a 3rd party auction sites. We are required to main control of all advertising once we sign the listing contract. We were able to show them that and weren't required to put anything on xome.
Check with your local MLS. It may be against their regulations.
Good luck.