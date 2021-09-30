This is a servicer question more than a short sale question but love this forum. There's a wealth of knowledge here. My client purchased this home:

- Closed 3rd March 2021. Linked HERE

- He put down just under 20% on a conventional loan.

He's been calling to see if they will drop the PMI. Our sales volume is down to nothing here unfortunately, that aside prices have skyrocketed. His home couldn't be purchased for any less than $400,000 now. Latest comparable model is listed at $440,000. We have one, going on two irrefutable comps (closing in a few days) at $400,000.

Long story short, any tips putting in this request with My Loan Care?

https://www.myloancare.com/

Thanks!