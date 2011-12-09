To make a long story short: I am buying a short sale home. The house was selling for $359,900, I made an offer for 330,000. The bank countered by $5,000. I accepted the counter. After waiting over a month, the bank accepted the offer and said they will approve the sell. Yesterday, my agent called me and said that the listing agent informed her that I have to also pay an extra $5,264.00 for a Mortgage Insurance Contribution that must be paid before closing, which is the end of December. I assume this came from the bank. Since I really want the house, It looks like I will have to bite the bullet and fork up the extra money.

Would someone please explain to me what is the purpose of the buyer having to pay a Mortgage Insurance Contribution. What the heck is this!