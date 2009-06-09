Modification revolked

All, I have clients who had an approved modification.

The term was 5 years at $1300 a month. The loan was then transferred to Fey Servicing within a year of modification. They were subsequently notified their monthly payment was changing to $2,000 a month.

They cannot afford the change and want to short sale. I'm wondering, can the servicer just revoke the modification with no reason. They definitely did not default their side of the bargain.