Is there a limit to "family member" in the arm's length agreement?

I have been looking up the definition of family member in California. CAR says NOTHING. California law seems to clarify it as "immediate" family. How far out the family chain is okay? The primary borrower is deceased, and I NEVER met her. Her son-in-law is the other borrower, a distant cousin by marriage. I met him a few times when he was in high school. Have had no dealings with him or his wife (on title but not loan) in 15 years.

Someone mentioned in a recent reply that one cannot even represent friends or acquaintances. In a small town like ours, that would mean we should close our doors.

Karen in Small Town, California