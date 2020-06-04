HomeLoan Serv

We are having trouble with this lender in getting anything done. We have 5 listings with them specifically and have gotten nowhere. It feels like a flashback to 2012 where they "Didnt get the paperwork" even though you obnoxiously send it 100 times. Its been months and we can barely get them to acknowledge the paperwork.

Does anyone have any contacts here? Tips to getting things moving? Helpppp

Brett Goldsmith 37 minutes ago

Is this a smaller servicing? Don't think I've ran across them over the years. I'm sure you have already, but have you spoken to a floor manager or the assigned reps supervisor to see if you can establish a more reliable POC? I tried to look online briefly and couldn't find much info on senior management anywhere who could be reached out to.

