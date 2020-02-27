Home Point Financial

In all my years of  negotiating short sales I have never done one with this company.  I am on the buyer side of this transaction and the listing agent is a little vague on the process with them. Has anyone handled short sales with Home Point? What can I expect? Do they accept electronic signatures?, etc Any direct phone number to loss mit or short sale department Also the borrower is deceased so there would be no reason to review for home retention

Thanks

Tony Morales

Permalink Reply by Brett Goldsmith on March 3, 2020 at 8:11am

I haven't done any with them that I can recall. Hopefully you got more feedback by now or you could give them a ring yourself to ask general questions.

Permalink Reply by Michele McClintock 55 minutes ago

Hi Tony

I have done short sales with Home Point Financial. 

Home Point Financial 800-686-2404

[email protected] or [email protected]

typically negotiators email is first initial of first name and last name @hpfc.com

Submit your short sale package to Home Point. Many of their loans are Fannie Mae backed,and done thru www.Homepath.com. If it is a Fannie Mae backed loan ALSO initiate it with Homepath to expedite the process.

Hope that helps.

Michele McClintock

