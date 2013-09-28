Harris Real Estate University???

Does anyone have an opinion of this organization and is it worth joining for short sale info and lead generation ideas? I don't need training on short sales, have done about 500 of them, but lead generation ideas would be good. Also, they talked about banks requiring their designation to be on the preferred short sale agent list.
Your thoughts and opinions?
Accredited Short Sale Certificate ASC is required for most direct lender leads? Anyone have experience with this designation, Harris Real Estate Univ,?
Tim and Julie and very good at what they do. But I doubt the lenders care about their designation anymore than they care about CDPE.
Here are some lead gen ideas that may help. http://shortsalesuperstars.com/page/lead-generation
Be sure to scroll down the page as there is a 60 minute audio and some sample letters. All free.
I have one of the lead gen sites here http://bbshortsflorida.com
I hope this helps
Agree with Bryant, they are just generating leads by saying lenders want their designation..... on the contrary, when we have met with lenders, they DO NOT care what letters you have by your name.
