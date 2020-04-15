Getting things back in order to do Shorts again...Wow, 10 years later

Hey Guys- it has been a good 3 years since I ventured down the SS transaction in Real Estate from years & years of doing hundreds...That being said- I do think we are going to see some pop back into our markets over the next 6-24 months...that being said...what are you all doing to sharpen your skills back up or get re-certified w/Equator and other servicer portals? I want to be ready...TIA
Equator is really the only portal that is used for large servicers. I believe caliber home loans on government backed loans still uses res.net.
Little tweaks to guidelines have changed for some GSE's over the years, but most things have stayed static. One main change is HAFA went away years ago and most servicers give limited relocation funds if borrower is eligible. The days of large relocation incentives ended awhile ago for most servicers. I rarely see anyone get 10,000 and people that get $3,000 should consider themselves lucky.
We will see if any new programs roll out due to this pandemic in the months to come.
