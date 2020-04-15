Getting things back in order to do Shorts again...Wow, 10 years later

Hey Guys- it has been a good 3 years since I ventured down the SS transaction in Real Estate from years & years of doing hundreds...That being said- I do think we are going to see some pop back into our markets over the next 6-24 months...that being said...what are you all doing to sharpen your skills back up or get re-certified w/Equator and other servicer portals? I want to be ready...TIA