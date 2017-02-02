GET PUBLISHED BY Short Sale Super STARS

Hello Short Sale Superstars!

We are set to release a Short Sale Super Star Survival Guide and we want your Tips; We want to know your BEST Short Sale Survival Tips and so does the world!!! Only Ten will be accepted so make them juicy and powerful. Please read the directions and details below. If you’re tip is accepted your full name, city and state will be listed below your TIP as a contributor.

This will be a free survival guide for Investors, Homeowners, Agents and any other real estate professionals nationwide!

Step by step instructions to enter:

1. Limit the title of your tip to 140 characters and that the explanation of the tip is ideally between 150-250 words.

2. You may email the tip as well if you’d like to [email protected]

Thank you all in advance for volunteering to share your experience. Please reach out if you have any questions to 1-888-664-6964.