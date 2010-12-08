CONTINUED EDUCATION TRAINING AND SEMINARS???

I AM CONSTANTALY LOOKING FOR CONTINUED EDUCATION TRAINING. I PARTICIPATE  IN WEBINARS AND HAVE GONE TO A SEMINAR OR TWO FOR EQUATOR. IT SEEMS LIKE BOA IS THE ONLY BANK WHO OFFERS SUCH CLASSES. I KNOW THERE MUST BE MANY MORE OPPORTUNITIES I AM MISSING OUT ON. DOES ANYONE HAVE ANY KNOWLEDGE OF UPCOMING CLASSES,WEBINARS, OR CONVENTIONS?

Views: 16

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Bryant Tutas on December 9, 2010 at 4:44am
Hi Casey. In the very near future we will be launching all sorts of training and webinars for our members. Some will be free and some will cost you. But all will be taught by folks that know their stuff. So stay tuned!!
Permalink Reply by Jeff Payne on December 9, 2010 at 10:23am
Bryant, you know that I am in!!!!

Bryant Tutas said:
Hi Casey. In the very near future we will be launching all sorts of training and webinars for our members. Some will be free and some will cost you. But all will be taught by folks that know their stuff. So stay tuned!!
Permalink Reply by James Franko 1 hour ago

When ordering work on the Internet, it is important for me that it is of high quality, completed on time and I do not worry about the reliability of the service. Therefore, on the site https://ratedbystudents.com/services, I was able to choose the best service for ordering work and also get a discount on the first order, which made me very happy.

RSS

Members

© 2021   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************