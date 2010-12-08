CONTINUED EDUCATION TRAINING AND SEMINARS???

I AM CONSTANTALY LOOKING FOR CONTINUED EDUCATION TRAINING. I PARTICIPATE IN WEBINARS AND HAVE GONE TO A SEMINAR OR TWO FOR EQUATOR. IT SEEMS LIKE BOA IS THE ONLY BANK WHO OFFERS SUCH CLASSES. I KNOW THERE MUST BE MANY MORE OPPORTUNITIES I AM MISSING OUT ON. DOES ANYONE HAVE ANY KNOWLEDGE OF UPCOMING CLASSES,WEBINARS, OR CONVENTIONS?
Views: 16
Hi Casey. In the very near future we will be launching all sorts of training and webinars for our members. Some will be free and some will cost you. But all will be taught by folks that know their stuff. So stay tuned!!
When ordering work on the Internet, it is important for me that it is of high quality, completed on time and I do not worry about the reliability of the service. Therefore, on the site https://ratedbystudents.com/services, I was able to choose the best service for ordering work and also get a discount on the first order, which made me very happy.