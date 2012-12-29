Buyer/Ouccupant loses 3 full price CASH offers to Games Investors Play!

I'm only posting this discussion because we really LOVED 3 properties so much we made full price cash offers, and included a nice handwriten letter to the seller. We lost to lower price offers by investors who could close in 14 days (so could we, but we didn't think of that), and would not need inspections (that one is dicey! obviously repairs, and if you get it for less...! These are evil games investors and their agents play!

Do you think these games are ok? They lack integrity. An investor wants to fix and flip. A buyer/ocuppant wants to fix and enjoy.

I am not a realtor, but we may sell MY home and if I see any of you realtors representing this type of buyer... you will NOT list my home! EVER!