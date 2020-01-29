Bayview - getting a live person

Does anyone have a line where you can call in and actually get a LIVE person?  We call, leave a message to have a rep call back and no one does.  It's ridiculous.

Views: 1

Reply to This

Members

© 2020   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************