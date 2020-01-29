Bayview - getting a live person

Does anyone have a line where you can call in and actually get a LIVE person?  We call, leave a message to have a rep call back and no one does.  It's ridiculous.

Brett Goldsmith 1 hour ago

Pure luck to get people on the phone with them, it's rough.

