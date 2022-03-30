Bank tries to change locks w/o any foreclosure / trustee sale

I have a listing with owner of record having no public notice of sale issued either recorded or published. A contractor for the bank called on my sign and requested access, threatened to break if not granted. My client said not to provide them access and tells me he's current on loan. Either way delinquent or not, does a bank have any right to force access to a home they don't own?

I'm in Arizona, this is a deed of trust, and I cannot find anything in statute / legal code saying they do. I've represented vacant home clients with delinquent mortgages multiple times before and never run into this. Overreach / confusion on lenders part? Has anybody else experienced this?