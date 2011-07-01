Bank Paying for Meth Cleanup?

I got a house owned by BONY and serviced by BAC. We just got word the previous tenants were smoking meth in the house.
Anyone have luck with getting an investor paying to have a property cleaned up prior to closing?
This is a short sale with BofA. The investor is BONY. The funny part about this is the negotiator told me "Sir the home is sold As-Is, and we wont be paying to have it cleaned up"
Their closing manager, who i know well told me that they should clean it up prior to closing as long as its within reason. Not sure what amount that is. I'm sure if the levels come back higher than 10ppm they'll be scrambling to figure out a solution. Not like they can f/c and turn around and sell it as a BPO without disclosing it.
I gotta think the investor would pay whatever it takes NOW to clean it up vs being stuck with it any longer than they absolutely have to.
I would not think that you will get the servicer or the investor to clean the property, if so it may be a tough one to get done. Use Health and Safety as your problem, I can send a blank H&S form from BofA to you, email me [email protected]
Remember that you are dealing with the servicer and the investor is a different company so the servicer really does not care if it forecloses or not, they get paid to service it.
