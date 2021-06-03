Are you seeing an uptick in short sales or foreclosures in your area?

We are starting to notice an uptick now that many forbearance plans have ended. How about you?
I work two markets. CT - sharp uptick in calls in past few weeks. Jacksonville FL - no change.
Southern CA, no not yet.
It seems so here in NY. I have noticed a huge increase of inquiries.
I sent out 11 pre-foreclosure letters last week...they are still happening in the Nashville market but banks aren't listing them so not seeing any on the market as of yet
Yes, I work ny qns bk bx lis pendens list. Noticing investors are using new small law offices my guess is the big firms have too much on their plate from 2009 index #'s and up. Covid bubble