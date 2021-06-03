Are you seeing an uptick in short sales or foreclosures in your area?

We are starting to notice an uptick now that many forbearance plans have ended. How about you?

Views: 204

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Minna Reid on September 1, 2021 at 6:12am

I work two markets. CT - sharp uptick in calls in past few weeks. Jacksonville FL - no change. 

Permalink Reply by Judith Sailors on February 7, 2022 at 6:35am

Southern CA, no not yet.

Permalink Reply by Phoenix Nest Homes on February 22, 2022 at 7:09am

It seems so here in NY.  I have noticed a huge increase of inquiries.

Permalink Reply by Angie Morris on March 1, 2022 at 9:32am

I sent out 11 pre-foreclosure letters last week...they are still happening in the Nashville market but banks aren't listing them so not seeing any on the market as of yet

Permalink Reply by Alberto Soliz 19 minutes ago

Yes, I work ny qns bk bx lis pendens list. Noticing investors are using new small law offices my guess is the big firms have too much on their plate from 2009 index #'s and up. Covid bubble  

RSS

Members

© 2023   Created by Brett Goldsmith.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service

********************************** like buttons ************************