Are you seeing an uptick in short sales or foreclosures in your area?

We are starting to notice an uptick now that many forbearance plans have ended. How about you?

Minna Reid on September 1, 2021 at 10:12am

I work two markets. CT - sharp uptick in calls in past few weeks. Jacksonville FL - no change. 

Judith Sailors 1 hour ago

Southern CA, no not yet.

