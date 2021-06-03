Are you seeing an uptick in short sales or foreclosures in your area?

We are starting to notice an uptick now that many forbearance plans have ended. How about you?

Minna Reid

I work two markets. CT - sharp uptick in calls in past few weeks. Jacksonville FL - no change. 

