Are you an experienced Short Sale processor/negotiator who wis looking for more money?

I am a CT Short Sale Debt negotiator looking for a processor to work my short sales.
If you are experienced with short sale negotiating and know how to work Equator, and create HUD1s, let's talk! Deirdre
@deidre Give me a ring at 310-564-6389 or call the number on the banner at 1-888-664-6964.
I have completed over 100 short-sales with my processor, she is the best
Jennifer Rychlik
Elite Settlement Service
404-937-3955
404-769-6798 M
Good afternoon
Yes I would like to know some information , I have been processing short sales since 2008 working independently with brokers. My experience is directly working with all servicers and banks. submitting RMAs etc. follow up and submission of conds. I work from home.
