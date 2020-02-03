Are you an experienced Short Sale processor/negotiator who wis looking for more money?

I am a CT Short Sale Debt negotiator looking for a processor to work my short sales.

If you are experienced with short sale negotiating and know how to work Equator, and create HUD1s, let's talk! Deirdre

Permalink Reply by Brett Goldsmith on February 4, 2020 at 8:15am

@deidre Give me a ring at 310-564-6389 or call the number on the banner at 1-888-664-6964.

Permalink Reply by Greg Rayford-, Rayford & Company on Saturday

 I have completed over 100 short-sales with my processor, she is the best

Jennifer Rychlik

Elite Settlement Service

404-937-3955

404-769-6798 M

[email protected]

Permalink Reply by Adriana Garcia 44 minutes ago

Good afternoon

Yes I would like to know some information ,  I have been processing short sales since 2008 working independently with brokers.  My experience is directly working with all servicers and banks.  submitting RMAs etc.  follow up and submission of conds.  I work from home. 

