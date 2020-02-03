Are you an experienced Short Sale processor/negotiator who wis looking for more money?

I am a CT Short Sale Debt negotiator looking for a processor to work my short sales.

If you are experienced with short sale negotiating and know how to work Equator, and create HUD1s, let's talk! Deirdre

